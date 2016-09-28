Himanta support for citizenship bill

Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hands over an appointment letter to a TET-qualified candidate in Guwahati on Tuesday. Appointment letters were given to 102 successful candidates. Sarma said it will be mandatory for college teachers to conduct at least 10 classes in their neighbouring higher secondary schools. Picture by UB Photos Guwahati, Sept. 27: Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said the Assam Accord of 1985 could not be a ground for refusing to take the burden of Hindu migrants from Bangladesh once the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, is passed by Parliament. "The BJP has a reason to grant citizenship to Hindus who migrated to India from Bangladesh after they were subjected to persecution in the neighbouring country. India is the largest Hindu-inhabited country in the world. So it is natural for harassed Hindus to seek shelter here. Muslims and Christians from countries like Bangladesh can go to other Islamic and Christian countries in the world. But Hindus cannot go to such countries. Thus, the BJP is going to do humanitarian work by providing shelter and citizenship to them," he said. Sarma, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here this afternoon, said on humanitarian grounds, the Assam Accord could not be a reason for refusing to accept Hindu migrants in the state. He, however, maintained that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, had not mentioned anywhere that Assam alone would have to take the burden. His statement comes at a time when various indigenous organisations, including the All Assam Students' Union, have opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, as it would go against the basic principles of the Accord. The AGP, which is a partner in the BJP-led government in Assam, and the Opposition Congress also have similar views. These organisations have made it clear that Assam cannot afford to take the burden of Hindu migrants as the state had already taken in a huge number of illegal migrants from Bangladesh till 1971 by legalising their stay and granting them citizenship, according to the Accord. The Assam Accord, signed between the Centre, the Assam government, the AASU and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad in 1985 after a six-years' historic anti-foreigners' movement, stipulates that anyone who entered Assam from Bangladesh after March 24, 1971 must be detected and deported. The amendment bill, once passed by Parliament, will pave the way to grant citizenship to Hindu and other non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh. On opposition against Hindu migrants, Sarma, who was the minister for Assam Accord in the erstwhile Congress regime, said the issue of cut-off date for allowing or not allowing Bangladeshi nationals to enter India cannot come in the way of giving shelter to Hindu migrants. "Can anyone drive away a person who flees from a neighbouring country due to religious persecution and seeks shelter in Assam or (elsewhere in) India on humanitarian grounds? If such person is a Muslim (supposedly from Baluchistan in Pakistan), the BJP will embrace him," Sarma said. Sarma evaded a question on the fact that the AGP, an alliance partner, has opposed the Hindu migrants' citizenship issue. The AASU has vehemently opposed Sarma's stand and said Assam cannot be more humane now as it has already taken the migrants' burden till 1971. The union, which is holding a meeting with 26 other organisations on the issue tomorrow, said any Muslim or a Hindu who entered Assam after 1971, must leave the state. The Congress, while responding to Sarma's statement, said the party respected the Accord. "I have nothing to say after making it very clear that we remain committed to the Assam Accord and the cut-off date therein to check influx from Bangladesh," PCC president Ripun Bora said. Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi also opposed the Centre's bill yesterday. AICC secretary from Assam, Bhupen Kumar Bora, said the party would remain committed to the letter and spirit of the Accord. Congress insiders said it would be interesting to see how regional organisations react to Sarma's assertions. "It will also be interesting to see how chief minister Sarbanada Sonowal, who became Jatiya Nayak of Assam, a title given by the AASU for being able to convince the Supreme Court to repeal the controversial Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) Act, reacts to this assertion of his ministerial colleague," an AIUDF leader said. The IM(DT) Act was a stumbling block in detection and deportation of Bangladeshi migrants from Assam.