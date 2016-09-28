Rajdhani runs over jumbos in Assam

Nagaon, Sept. 27: Railway tracks continue to be death traps for elephants in Assam with two females, aged about five years and 15 years, being mowed down by the Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express in Karbi Anglong district last night. The railways said the accident happened in a notified elephant corridor between Karbi Anglong hills and Nagaland around 12.25am while the herd was trying to cross the tracks. This is the second such incident in this corridor. In 2013, a tusker was killed by a local train at Khatkhati. The site is located between Lahorijan and Khatkhati, 4km from Dimapur railway station. Ratul Sah, a resident of Khatkhati, whose home is nearest to the railway tracks, said, "We heard a sound and rushed to the site. We found two elephants lying on the tracks. We informed the police immediately." Soon after the accident, the Rajdhani Express (12436 Up) was brought back to Dimapur railway station, and other trains in the section were stopped at different stations. The track was cleared at 4.25am after which normal train movement resumed. NF Railway general manager Chahatey Ram, after discussions with minister of state for railway Rajen Gohain, ordered the formation of a four-member joint inquiry committee with the state forest department this morning. Terming the accident "unfortunate", Gohain promised to take preventive steps based on the inquiry report to avoid such accidents in future. Union minister of state (independent charge) for environment, forests and climate change Anil Madhav Dave, in a written reply to a question raised in Rajya Sabha in July this year, had said there was no proposal with the government to formulate a policy to prevent elephant deaths because of train accidents and electrocution. NF Railway said the train was running well within its speed limit of 100kmph in this section. A general advisory has been issued jointly to all the railway zones and relevant state governments, suggesting measures to prevent collision of trains with wild elephants. "However, owing to the huge momentum of a moving train, it is not possible to stop a train even after sighting elephants on track. Sudden application of brakes may lead to derailment of the train which would endanger the lives of passengers," the NF Railway said in a statement. Karbi Anglong superintendent of police D. Deuri said, "We accompanied railway police and forest department officials as they cleared the tracks." The carcasses were taken to a nearby forest by department officials for post-mortem and burial. The accident site falls under Karbi Anglong forest department's eastern division. Jaysingh Bey, the divisional forest officer (east) told The Telegraph, "Till last year, we used to patrol jointly with the Wildlife Trust of India in the forest areas near Khatkhati to avoid such incidents. The organisation stopped the joint patrolling last year." ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY ROOPAK GOSWAMI IN GUWAHATI