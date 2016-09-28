Hoho to discuss Rongmei inclusion

Kohima, Sept. 27: The Naga Hoho, the apex body of the community, has convened a federal assembly tomorrow to discuss various issues, particularly the recognition of the Rongmei community. The assembly will also discuss the Naga peace process.

The meeting will discuss the state government's recognition of the Rongmeis, which has been strongly opposed by some communities.

The Rongmei Naga community is from Manipur but some have been living in Nagaland for several decades. In 2012, the state government gave recognition to the community.

In protest against Naga Hoho's support of the recognition of Rongmeis, three tribal Hohos - Sumi Hoho, Lotha Hoho and Ao Senden (Hoho) - recently disassociated from it.

But some organisations and the state government have asked the three organisations to review their decision and rejoin Naga Hoho for the sake of unity of Nagas and give impetus to the ongoing Naga peace talks.

Sources said there were some agencies trying to dislodge Naga Hoho and sabotage the ongoing peace process. The Naga Tribes Council and Central Nagaland Tribes Council are against the recognition of the Rongmei community in Nagaland.

Lawmakers from the three communities have requested the three Hohos to review their decision in the larger interest and unity of Nagas. The legislators said all outstanding issues can be resolved across the table.

The state government has formed a cabinet sub-committee, comprising eight members, to review the earlier decision.

The committee will examine the issue and submit the report to the state government.

The Naga Hoho has asked the three Hohos to attend the federal assembly to discuss the issue.

Ganja haul: Police manning Phesama checkgate today recovered 450kg of ganja from a truck during routine check of vehicles. The contraband, kept in 40 packets, is worth Rs 22.5 lakh in the market.

Lole Rapei of Kapao village, Ashok Sonar of Maram village and Daniel Poumai of Koide village, all in Manipur's Senapati district, were arrested.