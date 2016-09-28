Learning to pluck tea, now as planter

Jorhat, Sept. 27: When it comes to growing tea, the progeny of tea workers are all at sea. A generation of tea workers who have expanded their horizons and become planters were put through the paces of what constitutes quality tea and how to grow it at a training session held in the tea husbandry and technology department of the Assam Agricultural University recently. In the first batch, 25 growers belonging to the tea tribe from six districts - Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong - learnt how to pluck, prune, dig, spray and fertilise tea bushes the scientific way under the department's small tea growers' advisory programme, which is funded by the directorate of tea, government of Assam, under its capacity building project. The tea workers who participated in the programme. Telegraph picture Upen Bawri, one of the growers who has planted tea bushes on 11 bighas of land at Mezenga near Titabar town in Jorhat district, said his mother still plucks tea but he does not know how to do it. "A doctor's son cannot become a doctor, likewise I cannot be a grower just because my family has been working in the tea gardens for generations. I know that two leaves and a bud should be plucked, that rock salt boosts the growth of tea but the why and wherefore elude me as do the correct amount of sprays and fertilizer to be applied for quality production," he said. Another grower, Montu Mirdha of Thengalbari tea estate in the district, said when it comes to planting saplings, they just dig the earth without bothering about the depth and circumference of the hole. "Here we learnt that each hole should be 1.5ft in diameter and depth. We also learnt that the pit mixture should comprise 30gm single super phosphate, 30gm rock salt, 2-3kg of compost and 100ml of Trichoderma. Earlier, in our over-zealousness, we used to put in a lot more rock phosphate which damaged the bushes." The workers-turned-growers also had their grouses. They said their community had seen little development in the 150 years or more since the British brought them to Assam from other states as bonded labourers to work and develop the tea industry. "It is not that some of us have not made it big. We have among us political leaders, businessmen and professionals but these are only a handful. The majority of us are still uneducated and poverty-stricken," one of them said. "One or two of a family are forced to work in the gardens. Otherwise they will have to vacate the tea garden quarters allotted to the family. With not much education, we cannot gain employment. Without the means we cannot acquire property, buy agricultural land, build houses and branch out. It is only now, after some of us have passed matriculation, higher secondary or completed bachelors degree that we have ventured into this field and are beginning to think big. The government has done little to ameliorate our condition," another grower said. They admitted that the land on which they plant tea and paddy was acquired from the ceiling surplus land of tea gardens in which their family still worked or the grazing grounds lying fallow, or the trenches and hillocks where paddy did not grow. Gautam Saikia, scientist and programme coordinator, tea husbandry and technology department, said the training had come in the wake of a meeting called by former governor of Assam P.B. Acharya, inviting all vice-chancellors to find out how universities could contribute to the development of the tea and ex-tea community. "Assam Agricultural University was allotted the task of housing and entrepreneurship development and the capacity building training is the first step in this direction. Other universities were given tasks like occupational wellness and tea dialect development, among others," he said. Saikia said for centuries the community has been living in what is called number 1 line, number two line and so on. "Every individual likes to have a sense of belonging and if these lines could be named as villages, then the dignity of the individual would increase. The appointment of a headman or gaon mukhia would bring about greater organisation in the community," he added.