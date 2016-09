Tezpur, Sept. 27: Union minister of state for defence S.R. Bhamre and Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju today left for Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh, along with the director-general of Border Roads Organisation, to take stock of infrastructure development in the areas bordering China.

The two ministers' visit comes amid reports of incursion by Chinese troops a few days ago. Officials, however, did not confirm the reports.