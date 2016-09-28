Reliance Jio eyes Arunachal expansion

Guwahati, Sept. 27: After Vodafone India, Reliance Jio has expressed its intention of expanding its services to all the districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

S. Sur, the state head of Reliance Jio, along with other senior officials, today called on chief minister Pema Khandu at his office in Itanagar and gave details of Jio 4G services and the company's plan for its expansion across Arunachal Pradesh.

Since connectivity is a major issue in the difficult terrain and remote areas of the state, the government is going all out to improve air, road, train and telecommunication connectivity.

"We need to reach out to the remote areas. It is good that telecom companies are showing interest," an official said. Airtel and BSNL are also operational in the state.

Sur told Khandu that Jio had established its centres at Itanagar and Pasighat while plans are on to launch Jio services at all 21 district headquarters soon.

Feasibility of offering services at places like Tawang is also being worked out. Khandu hails from Tawang district.

Sur said Jio was ready to cooperate with the state in offering Wi-Fi services at government establishments like schools, colleges, offices and institutes besides creating Wi-Fi hotspots in places most frequented by people. Through its "fibre to home" connectivity, it will make three services - Wi-Fi, TV and landlines - available to subscribers in the coming days.

On September 23, a senior official of Vodafone Assam and North East, Alok Verma, had called on Khandu accompanied by the head of human resources, Arif Khan, and discussed plans to expand services in the state.

Khandu assured them of support for expansion of their mobile and Internet service across the state. Like Vodafone, Khandu also assured logistical support to Jio today while requesting the company to expand its services in rural areas.