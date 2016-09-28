In search of innovative solutions

Ranjit Barthakur (centre) in Guwahati on Tuesday. Telegraph picture Guwahati, Sept. 27: A leading botanist, Peter Raven, flautist Hari Prasad Chaurasia and technocrat S. Ramadorai are coming together in Guwahati in November "to find innovative solutions to pressing issues of the world". The trio and others, both from the country and abroad, will attend the Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum organised by Balipara Foundation here on November 8 and 9. "The Naturenomics Forum will feature a unique conversation between Hari Prasad Chaurasia and Ramadorai. The flautist will communicate his views on music through a bamboo flute and Ramadorai will present his wisdom on technology as it pertains to the preservation of natural wealth," the chairman of Balipara Foundation, Ranjit Barthakur, said at a news conference here today. Naturenomics addresses capital formation through the recognition of ecological assets - nature capital. Barthakur's said this year's forum seeks to provide a single platform for all stakeholders to engage with each other and collaborate to find innovative long-term solutions to pressing issues at hand, including climate change, depletion of essential natural resources like water and the overwhelming influence of technology and culture, on successful conservation. He said the plan is to create a larger conservation footprint and start discussing possible solutions to these issues. One of the world's leading botanists, Raven will also address the forum besides speakers like WOW Media CEO Nicholas Claxton, actor Dia Mirza and wildlife conservationist Bittu Sahgal. The Asian Elephants in the Wild Conference, which was held last year, served to identify the most pressing needs for all stakeholders and the Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum this year will seek to use those outcomes as a launch pad to start discussing possible solutions. "As humans we only value that to which we can put a number. Concrete efforts create a valuation model for biodiversity assets, this leads to both citizens and governments treating it as an imperishable commodity with alarming results. We seek to answer how we can create viable valuation models for our biological assets and how we can generate capital from them," he said. He added that the attempt would be also to explore innovative models of education and funding along with the vital role of technology in protecting these biological assets. "We seek to highlight the role that stakeholders such as governments, citizens and media can play in securing our natural inheritance," he said.