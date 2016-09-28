Police gear up for ISL, Puja

DGP Kuladhar Saikia addresses the news conference in Guwahati on Tuesday. Picture by UB Photos Guwahati, Sept. 27: Police have chalked out strict security measures for the Indian Super League (ISL), the opening ceremony and match of which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on October 1. The NorthEast United FC will take on Kerala Blasters in the opening match of the tournament. The police have strictly prohibited the public from carrying any sort of bag or edibles inside the stadium. Adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the venue. Kuladhar Saikia, special director-general of police (law and order), said, "Adequate security arrangements have been made in the city in view of the Indian Super League, the opening ceremony of which will be held here. We expect a lot of VVIP and VIPs to attend the ceremony along with people from across the country. This time we have strictly prohibited the public from carrying any sort of goods, edibles and even water bottles inside the stadium. Edibles and water bottles will be available for purchase inside the venue. Both armed security personnel and personnel in civvies will be deployed in and around the venue to closely monitor the security arrangements." City commissioner of police Hiren Nath said, "The public should also inform us if they notice any suspicious person or item anywhere during the ISL match," and added, "We have also asked the organisers to form a media cell where people will be available round the clock to provide any information about the tournament." ISL organisers are, however, yet to provide the police with the list of VVIPs and VIPs who will attend the opening ceremony. On sale of tickets for the ISL, Saikia said, "We have asked the organisers to be transparent about sale of tickets. They should install boards displaying information regarding the number of tickets sold and available. This will save the public from standing in long queues and also contain black marketing." Since there have been instances of private guards employed by organisers of such matches misbehaving with the public, the police will direct the guards on how to behave with the public in a proper manner. "We have asked the organisers to check the antecedents of guards or bouncers before employing them as there have been instances of such guards misbehaving with the public. These guards and bouncers will also be briefed on how to handle the crowd in an appropriate manner. It is true that some youngsters tend to create commotion during such matches but they need to be shown out of the venue tactfully," Nath said. The police have also directed Durga Puja organising committees in the city to construct pandals in a manner that they do not cause any hazard to the public, to have a separate area for stalls and to keep the area near the main mandap free for the public. Around 500 Pujas are held across the city.