Jan. date for NE special train

Guwahati, Sept. 27: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, is planning to showcase the Northeast in a big way - from running special tourist trains in the region to reviving conducted tours for students under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan. "We are lining up a number of initiatives to promote the Northeast, including introduction of a special tourist train to Assam (possibly from New Delhi) by January next year. The train will be a dedicated service for tourists and will be theme-based with all elements - pictures of places of tourist attraction, local cuisines, music associated with the Northeast," joint general manager (tourism), IRCTC, east zone, Kaushik Banerjee, told The Telegraph today. In February last year, the corporation had, under the Bharat Darshan scheme, started 10 special tourist trains across south, north and central India. The service comprised all-inclusive rail packages that took passengers to special destinations, including pilgrimage sites and monuments of historical significance. "We plan to revive the conducted tours for students of Assam that were started through a tie-up with the state government under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan in 2012," Banerjee said. A mini-Ratna PSU, the IRCTC has, of late, stepped up its efforts to partner state tourism bodies in putting the region on the global tourism map. Earlier this month, the corporation had organised a meeting here where a range of ideas to boost tourism in the Northeast, including introduction of special tourist trains to unexplored destinations, were discussed. Minister of state for railways Rajen Gohain had chaired the meeting and advised state tourism organisations to nominate the IRCTC as a "brand ambassador" of the Northeast besides looking at time-bound implementation of tourism-development projects. "The corporation will strive to reach out to the interiors of the Northeast subsequently and ensure that more people from the region avail themselves of our travel packages. We have offered leisure/religious tourism packages before. Now we want more people from the region to travel and take what comes their way from the IRCTC bouquet," Banerjee said. In October 2014, the corporation had announced the launch of special trains covering key pilgrimage destinations across the country. In 2012, the corporation had launched special chartered rail tours for the first time from the Northeast. "Special coaches were attached to regular trains from Guwahati. The package included fares for rail and hotel, food and sight-seeing, as a one-stop solution," Banerjee said. The corporation has for long been contemplating setting up a budget hotel in Guwahati, but the plan has not made any headway. "We have not been able to find land for the hotel, but we are in talks with the state government in this regard," Banerjee said.