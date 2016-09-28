GNLA camp busted

Sohan D. Shira

Tura, Sept. 27: Meghalaya police today busted a hideout of the Garo National Liberation Army at Jakopgre village near Williamnagar in East Garo Hills around 6.30am today.

The police conducted the raid following a tip-off on the presence of rebels in the area and exchanged fire with the militants for nearly 20 minutes. No casualty was reported.

The police said some rebels were injured in the incident. The commander-in-chief of the outfit, Sohan D. Shira, was also present at the site but managed to escape. The police recovered a Chinese carbine, 75 detonators, wire, RC circuits and documents at the site.

Two additional teams later began search operations after the militants escaped into the jungle near the Jakopgre-Khakwagre area.

A few hours after the incident, a photo of Shira, along with more than 15 of his men, was posted on a Facebook page.