Nadda ducks questions

Shillong, Sept. 27: Union minister for health and family welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda today visited Shillong for the second time and once again shied away from the media and left hurriedly without taking questions. Today Nadda came to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Mawdiangdiang, about 15km from here and chaired a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee on health. Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel, along with other MPs who are members of the consultative committee, attended the meeting besides the institute's officials and senior health officials of the eight northeastern states. The committee reviewed the health scenario such as institutional delivery, infant and maternal mortality rates of the states in the region, besides capacity of the northeastern states to utilise central funds earmarked for the health sector. After emerging from the long meeting, Nadda talked to reporters for nearly two minutes, but refused to take questions on a number of health issues, including the shortcomings of the institute - considered one of the super-speciality hospitals and medical institutes in the country. He said in today's meeting major decisions were taken in the health sector, but did not elaborate. Nadda said the state governments in the Northeast have failed to utilise funds in the health sector. The committee met here in view of the Centre's commitment to health development in the northeastern states, he said, adding that the Centre is committed to improving the health scenario in the region. "We realised that the states have to increase their capacity to utilise the funds. While supporting them in their capacity-building process, we also decided to involve all elected representatives to ensure that people cooperate on all health issues," Nadda claimed. At present, the super-specialty NEIGRIHMS has no full-time director and there were complaints that medicines prescribed by the doctors in this hospital are not available at the hospital. Blood tests, MRIs and x-rays have to be done outside. "We are trying to understand what may be the possible reasons and what strategies could be effectively adopted so that we can increase the rate of institutional deliveries," Patel said. The committee reviewed the entire health situation in the Northeast and tried to see the performance in terms of total fertility rate, infant mortality rate, maternal mortality rare. "We have realised that with respect to a few parameters, one or two states may be problem areas, but most of the states are performing well," Patel added. She further said that the Centre is trying to involve the public representatives to improve the health scenario and their suggestions would be taken on board so that there can be increased awareness about the various programmes being run by the Union government.