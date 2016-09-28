Left faces crime heat in House

Agartala, Sept. 27: The law-and-order situation in Tripura, always the Achilles heel of the Left Front administration, put the treasury benches on the defensive yesterday on the last day of the monsoon session of the Assembly. The Opposition singled out the low rate of conviction in the state, the least in the country, to attack the government. Chief minister Manik Sarkar, who also holds the home portfolio, said during the two-and-a-half year period from January 1, 2014 to June 30, 2016, altogether 912 rape and murder cases had been registered in different police stations across the state. Congress MLA and former leader of the Opposition, Ratanlal Nath, then sought to know in how many cases chargesheets had been filed. The chief minister said chargesheets within the statutory period of 90 days had been filed in only 197 cases. "No chargesheet has been filed in 407 cases within the 90-day period while no progress has been made in investigation of 308 cases," the chief minister said. Sarkar could not furnish any information about the 308 cases that had hit a dead end but claimed that police were investigating them. He said most of the culprits involved in these cases had fled either to Bangladesh or to other states. Nath said besides shoddy investigation, the rate of conviction in Tripura was very low. "At one point of time, the conviction rate in Tripura was as low as 13 per cent, now this has gone up to 22 per cent mainly because of custodial trial in most of the cases but this is not enough because all other states of Northeast have much higher rates of convictions," Nath said. He said in 2009, the state government had amended laws to ensure custody of arrested persons without trial for a period of 180 days instead of 90 days to facilitate filing of chargesheets. "This was done for a period of five years but that period lapsed in 2014. The CrPc has neither been re-amended nor status quo ante restored. This is unconstitutional," Nath said. He said the chief minister had totally failed to run the home department effectively. Citing statistical data released by the department, Nath said in 2012, altogether 93,000 criminal cases had been registered with police stations across the state. That figure had risen to 1.16 lakh in 2013, to 1.29 lakh in 2014 and to 1.55 lakh in 2015. "The crime rate in Tripura has been steadily rising but no effort is being made by the state government to curb the crimes or to create a situation where crimes will not occur," Nath said. Unable to confront Nath on the question of data and information, the treasury benches comprising CPM MLAs resorted to ceaseless shouting to drown out his voice.