Labour union plea on bribe

Imphal, Sept. 27: The Workers' Union Manipur has asked the labour department to prevent its officials and groups of private agents from taking bribes from construction workers for registration and supply of labour cards.

The issue was highlighted at a discussion held in the Manipur Press Club today in the presence of labour department officials.

Joy Prakash, vice-president of Workers' Union Manipur, said the workers' union has seen unscrupulous men charging anything from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per construction worker in lieu of a job card. He said there are agents who join hands with the employees of the labour department to take bribe, Prakash said.

Moirangthem Angamba, president of Democratic Students Alliance Manipur, who was present at the meet, appealed to the department to safeguard workers' rights provided by the Manipur building and other construction workers' welfare scheme.

The scheme has provision of medical aid up to Rs 30,000 and pension of Rs 500 per month, free education to the children and housing loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Labour inspector M. Bheigyachandra said, "I will help you. I am here to serve the people. Don't take the help of agents for registration. Also, don't forget to renew the cards. The welfare scheme is for you."

The registration fee is Rs 10 and the monthly fee is only Rs 50.