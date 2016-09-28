Centre reviews border fence

Shillong, Sept. 27: The Centre today reviewed the progress of the India-Bangladesh border fencing work in Meghalaya where land acquisition for the 71km of 88km stretch is yet to be completed. Ministry of home affairs secretary (border management) Susheel Kumar held a review meeting with Meghalaya chief secretary K.S. Kropha in the presence of deputy commissioners from the seven districts of the state that share the border with Bangladesh. Kumar also visited Dawki, an export point in West Jaintia Hills district, yesterday. Meghalaya shares a 443km border with Bangladesh, and the single-row fence is yet to be taken up in the 88km stretch, in three districts - East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills district. "Of the 88km, survey for acquiring the land along the 71km stretch is still going on," Kropha said today after the review meeting. He said survey in the 17km government's forest land has been completed. The chief secretary said the survey was being carried out in the 71km stretch to verify the owners of the land on the basis of their land documents so that compensation could be paid to them. Kropha said the issue related to compensating land owners from the three districts of Garo hills where the fence has been set up featured in the meeting. "The secretary (border management) has promised to release the required sum to the respective deputy commissioners to be paid to the land owners," he said. On the demand of the border residents that border fencing should be constructed from the zero line, Kropha said the home ministry has made it clear in areas where there are human settlements, construction of the border fence would not come up at 150 yards from the zero line. On July 12, the home ministry held a meeting with senior officials of five border states - Assam, Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram - in New Delhi and decided that to enhance security along the international border and mitigate the problems of Indian villagers located between the fence and the border, fencing would be shifted towards the zero line to bring the Indian villages within the fence. Villagers residing along the India-Bangladesh border in Khasi and Jaintia regions along with the Coordination Committee on International Border have been demanding that the border fence should come up from zero line. The committee maintained that the construction of border fence 150 yards away from the zero line cannot be accepted "since the boundary between India and Bangladesh in the Khasi and Jaintia regions was imaginary and not real boundary". The committee said the people in Khasi-Jaintia hills were not opposed to the border fencing but before the work began they wanted the government to properly re-define the international boundary between India and Bangladesh so that the people did not lose their land. It alleged that according to the present survey, in some places like Muktapur the fences would still pass through the village where a few houses would fall outside the fence. The committee said in some areas it has been marked that the border fence would up come at a distance not less than 300 to 400 metres and in some places, 2km to 3km from the border pillars.