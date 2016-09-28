JMB cadre arrested in Cachar

Silchar, Sept. 27: Police today arrested another Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh, (JMB) cadre from Gumrah village under Katigorah police station in Cachar district.

The person was identified as Azizur Rehman, a resident of the area.

Police sources said Rehman, the owner of a cycle repairing shop, had given shelter to Jamirul Islam, an alleged JMB cadre, who was arrested by Calcutta police, with help from their counterparts in Assam, on Sunday. Jamirul, 30, who hails from Barpeta district in Assam, is also alleged to be a fake currency racketeer. He was taken to Calcutta yesterday.

Sources said the police became suspicious of Rehman's link with JMB on the day Islam was arrested. They had enough evidence against Rehman.

More than 45 people have been arrested so far for alleged links with JMB in Assam.

Sahanur Alom, a key conspirator in the 2014 Burdwan blast in Bengal, was arrested in a joint operation by the NIA and Assam police personnel in December the same year from Nalbari district of Assam.

The NIA had named him as one of the 12 key conspirators in the blast and had also announced a Rs 5 lakh reward on him. He too hails from Barpeta district.

The then Assam director-general of police, Khagen Sarma, had said youth from the state used to visit Bangladesh to take training.