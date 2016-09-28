TT Epaper
 The Telegraph
Graphiti
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds     | Wednesday , September 28 , 2016 |
 
CIMA Gallary
Front Page > North East > Story

JMB cadre arrested in Cachar
NILOTPAL BHATTACHARJEE

Silchar, Sept. 27: Police today arrested another Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh, (JMB) cadre from Gumrah village under Katigorah police station in Cachar district.

The person was identified as Azizur Rehman, a resident of the area.

Police sources said Rehman, the owner of a cycle repairing shop, had given shelter to Jamirul Islam, an alleged JMB cadre, who was arrested by Calcutta police, with help from their counterparts in Assam, on Sunday. Jamirul, 30, who hails from Barpeta district in Assam, is also alleged to be a fake currency racketeer. He was taken to Calcutta yesterday.

Sources said the police became suspicious of Rehman's link with JMB on the day Islam was arrested. They had enough evidence against Rehman.

More than 45 people have been arrested so far for alleged links with JMB in Assam.

Sahanur Alom, a key conspirator in the 2014 Burdwan blast in Bengal, was arrested in a joint operation by the NIA and Assam police personnel in December the same year from Nalbari district of Assam.

The NIA had named him as one of the 12 key conspirators in the blast and had also announced a Rs 5 lakh reward on him. He too hails from Barpeta district.

The then Assam director-general of police, Khagen Sarma, had said youth from the state used to visit Bangladesh to take training.

 More stories in North East

  • Himanta support for citizenship bill
  • Rajdhani runs over jumbos in Assam
  • Hoho to discuss Rongmei inclusion
  • Learning to pluck tea, now as planter
  • In search of innovative solutions
  • Reliance Jio eyes Arunachal expansion
  • Ministers' visit
  • Tech lessons for 16000 govt staff
  • Special kids visit gibbon site
  • Road named after teacher
  • 'Think big' mantra for tourism
  • Police gear up for ISL, Puja
  • Centre reviews border fence
  • Labour union plea on bribe
  • Left faces crime heat in House
  • Nadda ducks questions
  • GNLA camp busted
  • Jan. date for NE special train
    		•
     
     Copyright © 2016 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  