State's dry drive drops gear

The number of raids for prohibition violators and the quantity of liquor seized seem to be sagging after K.K. Pathak's exit as the excise department boss last month. Consider this: In August, when Pathak was in the saddle, there were 19,056 raids, 4,167 arrests and around 78,000 litres of various types of alcohol was seized. Pathak went on long leave on September 5, after an excise official was arrested over an anti-liquor raid on a JDU leader in Nalanda district despite Pathak writing to the Nalanda district magistrate and superintendent of police, asking them not to take action without concrete proof and to leave the matter to the judiciary. Amir Subhani, who also holds the charge of home and minority welfare departments, was given charge of excise. In September, till the 20th, there were 11,269 raids, 2,375 arrests and seizure of around 30,300 litres of liquor. The government is aware of the sagging numbers. "Our principal secretary (Subhani) has asked us not to share anything with mediapersons," a senior excise official told The Telegraph on condition of anonymity. "The Nalanda incident and Pathak's exit had resulted in negative publicity for the government. Moreover, if we share figures, headlines will declare that prohibition work has slowed down." Pathak, as principal secretary, excise, authored the stringent and controversial Bihar Prohibition Amendment Act 2016, which will become law on October 2, and enforced prohibition with an iron hand. He was transferred by the state government on September 11 and is waiting for posting. A senior official admitted that enforcement of prohibition has suffered after Pathak's exit because excise and administrative officials, including from the police, in the districts are becoming laidback and there is no one to encourage and scold them on a daily basis. "The working styles of Pathak and Subhani are completely different," a senior excise official told The Telegraph. "While Pathak started with a daily meeting sharp at 10am, Subhani either doesn't come to the office here, or if he comes he stays for just some time. Total prohibition is not only a unique thing, it's a vast thing as well. It demands full attention and enthusiasm, else it will flounder. The big seizures have gone down in September." Asked about it, excise principal secretary Subhani told The Telegraph: "I don't have the figures with me right now, but I can tell you that the thrust is being maintained. I reviewed prohibition related work with excise superintendents and senior police officers recently. I have instructed them to increase the intensity of raids." He denied that he felt hamstrung handling three important departments and said it was an advantage to have the charge of home (which includes, police, CID and forensic too) and excise departments together. "It provides better coordination in prohibition work, testing of samples at forensic science laboratories and other similar things," he said. Excise minister Abdul Jalil Mastan also denied that raids and seizures had gone down. "There has been no slowdown," the minister told The Telegraph. "The seizure of liquor is decreasing due to the actions and pressure of the excise department. It also shows that prohibition in Bihar is successful and liquor consumption and smuggling are on the wane. However, the frequency of raids is increasing and we will not stop till prohibition is fully implemented. We have instructed Subhani to work with greater force. A full-time principal secretary will be appointed for the department to take care of the enforcement of liquor ban. Laxity on the part of any of the officials will not be spared." He also said figures of September should not only be compared to August, but also with other previous months. Asked about Pathak's removal, Mastan said: "He had become controversial and had lodged cases against Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Sushil Kumar Modi." The minister said states bordering Bihar were not in the mood to change despite people there "clamouring" for liquor ban. "We are, therefore, strengthening vigil on our borders," he said. "Truck scanners are being acquired and international bidding is being completed for it. The Union ministries of defence and home affairs are also monitoring the bidding. We are increasing the number of checkposts and persons deployed at them to check bootlegging from neighbouring states." He said big trucks laden with huge quantity of goods - mostly from Haryana - are being used to smuggle liquor so the truck scanners would help plug the gap.