Game up for 'rail' gang on highway

Police on Tuesday arrested five members of a gang of highway robbers who had been using an Indian Railways signboard on their car to hide their identity.

The gang was active for the past three years and the railways signboard allowed them to move about without raising suspicion.

Patna senior superintendent of police Manu Maharaaj said the gang's area of operation included Danapur, Shahpur, Maner and Bihta.

A police team headed by sub-divisional police officer Rajesh Kumar and Shahpur station house officer Vikash Kumar made the arrests from near the Shivala electricity board office after being tipped off on Monday evening.

The criminals tried to flee but were caught after a brief chase.

The arrested men - Mohan Kumar, Mohammed Shahid, Mohammed Naushad, Pawan Kumar and Indal Yadav - have confessed to several highway robberies, vehicle thefts and a murder at Danapur, police sources claimed.

The cops seized two country-made pistols, three live cartridges, a car and the railways notice board.

A source at Danapur police station said: "The police patrolling team on the state highway had noticed them, but assumed the car belonged to government staff and never stopped them."

Interrogation of the arrested has helped identify the remaining gang members, the source added, and raids will be conducted to nab them.