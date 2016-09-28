Govt spends crores on ghost school

Model High School in Munger housing the vocational training centre that is closed for eight years. Picture by Parvez Akhtar The state has spent Rs 2.4 crore in eight years towards payment of salaries of employees of Government Vocational Training Centre at Model High School, which has not enrolled a single student since 2008. The issue has failed to draw the attention of the education department higher-ups at the state- and district-level annual meetings of the department for eight years. Asked why an institution where no one is enrolled is being run, secondary education director Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said: "I would look into the issue. Right now, I am not in a position to comment." The vocational training centre, which functions under the education department, was set up in Munger in 1993 and used to run from the premises of a government model high school. The centre had the capacity to enrol 25 students in each of the three vocational training courses - radio and television repairing, textile engineering and mining and zoology. In each three-year course, two years were for theoretical education and one year for apprenticeship. Anil Mandal, the drawing and disbursing officer of the training centre, said: "Till 2007, students used to enrol into the courses and the last batch passed out in 2010. However, no fresh enrolment took place since 2008 as students of previous batches failed to get meaningful employment after completion of the course." The signature of a drawing and disbursing officer is a must on a payslip for salary payment of employees of an institution. Mandal said five employees - three instructors and two lab assistants - were posted at the training centre and an average of Rs 2.5 lakh was spent towards their salary payment. "Simple arithmetic says that the government spends Rs 30 lakh per year towards salary payment and since 2008, Rs 2.4 crore has been spent under this head though no fresh enrolment made," he added. Mandal also claimed that he had raised this issue in writing at the district- as well as state-level meetings of the education department but no one took notice of it. Training centre laboratory assistant Binod Kumar Singh said: "I feel bad drawing around Rs 50,000 every month towards salary though I have no work in absence of students." Sanjay Kumar Singh, who joined the centre as an instructor in 2010, said he had not seen a single student at the centre after his joining. District education officer K.K. Sharma said his hands said he could take any step only after any directive of the education department came. "I have sought guidelines from the department," he said.