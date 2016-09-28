Hygiene & health in focus

The past couple of weeks was a busy time on the city campuses, with seminars and lectures, events and programmes organised across colleges. Central University of South Bihar held a series of programmes on International Peace Day (September 21). The students prepared posters and a panel discussion was held on "World Peace: need for new alternative". On Monday, IIT-Patna students listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over video conference from New Delhi during the 75th foundation day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. All necessary technical arrangements were made at the institute in coordination with the National Informatics Centre and National Knowledge Network to ensure smooth connectivity with Vigyan Bhavan during the video conference. Bihar Entrepreneurship Association president Abhishek Singh addresses Patna Women’s College students and faculty during the GST lecture. Telegraph picture GST lecture Patna Women's College economics department organised a lecture on Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill and its impact on Indian economy last Friday. Bihar Entrepreneurship Association president Kaushlendra and general secretary Abhishek Singh were the chief guests. More than 60 students attended the lecture and put up their posters on the topic. Kaushlendra gave a PowerPoint presentation on India's tax structure and discussed various tax issues. He said GST's success would rest on efficiency, equity and simplicity. Swati Gupta, a third-year student, said: "I learnt the basics of being a successful entrepreneur and important things an entrepreneur should check before starting a business. But I know there is very little scope for entrepreneurs in Bihar." Central University of South Bihar students stage their street play in Gaya’s Fatehpur High School. Telegraph picture Street play Unnat Bharat Abhiyan cell members of Central University of South Bihar went to Dariyapur and Fatehpur villages in Gaya district's Tepa panchayat on Monday on a health and sanitation visit. The cell's nodal officer, Anju Helen Bara, said the members spoke to the villagers about their health and sanitation condition. After spending considerable time at Dariyapur, the team headed towards Fatehpur village. After interacting with the villagers, the students presented a street play on the Fatehpur High School premises and also at the village chaupal. The street play aimed at creating awareness about sanitation among other issues. "The cell was established in Central University of South Bihar according to guidelines received from the Union human resource development ministry," said Anju. "The purpose of establishing the cell is to bring reform in the social and economic conditions of the people in villages and remote areas. With the frequent visits to designated villages and counselling of the villagers we are trying to connect the people with the mainstream of society." St Xavier’s College students work during the face-painting competition. Telegraph picture

Face paint St Xavier's College organised an inter-department face painting competition on September 20 based on the college annual theme "Healthy Youth, Wealthy Nation". The students participated in 21 groups and showed their creativity with each other's faces as their canvas. Each group had three participants. They used fabric, poster, water and organic colours for the job. Among the issues the participants highlighted were junk food, smoking and yoga postures. "Painting is an entertaining activity and a great way to convey messages without words," said controller of examinations Father Raymond Cherubim S.J. Lit talk IIT's department of humanities and social sciences conducted a two-day national conference on "Revisiting Shakespeare in the 21st Century" from September 15. Teachers from institutions in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Bengal spoke at the event. Shanker Dutt of Patna University was also one of the speakers. Sunjoy Dutta Roy from Allahabad University's English department visualised closing the gap between scholarly academic activities on Shakespeare's works and his role as a teacher and performer in the classroom. He shared some of his journeys into Shakespeare's works via Bollywood films such as Haider, Maqbool and Omkara - inspired by Hamlet, Macbeth and Othello respectively - that made him able to bring Shakespeare alive before the students. Ozone Day The eco task force of Patna Women's College organised a ceremony for students to pledge to protect the earth on September 16, Ozone Day. Around 150 students from BCom, economics, geography, history, political science, chemistry, botany, statistics and zoology departments were enrolled as new members of the eco task force. College principal Sister Marie Jessie conducted the oath-taking ceremony where the students took the vow to protect the earth and saplings. Anupama, a first-year BCom student, said she felt privileged to be a part of the eco task force. "It is important to have a positive attitude for everything in order to create a positive environment," she said. Nearly 100 saplings were distributed to the students for plantation. Want to report some event in your college? Tell [email protected]