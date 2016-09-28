Floodgate of protest opens at AIIMS

Students of AIIMS-Patna protest on Tuesday against lack of facilities at the college and the hospital. Picture by Ranjeet Kumar Dey AIIMS-Patna students have finally taken the protest path against lack of infrastructure and manpower at the institution and hostels, blaming the Union government and the administration for not presenting their case well. The institute turned four on Sunday and inadequate infrastructure has been an issue on the campus, but till now there was no protest. On Tuesday nearly 450 students across the five batches took out a procession on campus with placards, agitated against lack of laboratories, faculty members, teaching space. The students claimed they will undertake a hunger strike or be forced to close the college and hospital gates causing inconvenience to the patients if the ministry does not respond within the next seven days. The protest was aimed at the Union government. But in the students' mind, the AIIMS administration is equally to blame - they said the institution officials failed to highlight their issues properly before the Centre. One of the triggers to the students' outburst was the shoddy planning and management of the foundation day celebrations from Sunday. The students boycotted the event on Monday. Their grouse - if the institute cannot organise a well-organised, well planned foundation day, nor provide them necessary facilities for four years, what was the ministry doing at all? Tuesday's protest comes 10 days after students in AIIMS Bhopal threw ink at Union health minister J.P. Nadda for poor facilities on the campus. An MBBS student at AIIMS-Patna said delay in setting up the hospital's trauma and emergency wing is a major concern. "The first batch of MBBS students will start their internship next year. Gaining emergency and trauma skills is important for interns to become good doctors," said the 2013-batch student. "But the hospital's trauma and emergency wings are still not functional." After finishing the four-and-a-half-year MBBS course, a student has to undertake a year's internship. A 2012 batch student said: "We are not getting enough patients in the indoor department so that we can have enough clinical experience to start practising. In the last three months, there have been barely 10 admissions in the indoor medicine department. The administration claims we are treating 1,500-1,600 patients daily in the outpatient department but prescribing them medicines will not make us good doctors unless we spend time in treating indoor patients. We acquire clinical skills by examining patients and observing them and going about further treatment." Insufficient faculty members in the medicine, ophthalmology, pharmacology, psychiatry, dermatology and ear, nose and throat departments is also a common complaint among the students. "We have one professor in the medicine department. Our classes are mainly taken by the senior residents when faculty members up to assistant professor rank are supposed to take our classes," said another student. "Our practical classes have been affected because of poor laboratory facilities. The pathology lab mainly conducts patient's diagnosis. We are not shown specimens." Many faculty members said on condition of anonymity that they support the students' stand. AIIMS director G.K. Singh also felt the students' demands are genuine. "Multiple heads have been involved in the AIIMS Patna project," he said. "There has been a delay in the construction of hospital blocks because of which their clinical training has been hampered. On Tuesday, all heads of the clinical departments had a meeting and decided that groups of 15 students will be formed and each of them will get one case in indoor and outdoor daily."