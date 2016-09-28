50 eyes on ragging menace

CCTV cameras being installed at the Patna Medical College campus on Tuesday. Picture by Ranjeet Kumar Dey Patna Medical College has initiated the process of installing CCTV cameras on the campus. Work began on Tuesday. According to the college administration, around 50 CCTV cameras have to be installed in order to check ragging incidents and keep a tab on overall activities of students. Sources said the decision to install CCTV cameras was taken at a meeting of the college's anti-ragging committee in September last year after a ragging incident was reported to the principal. "This is the first time we are going to install CCTV cameras in the college campus," principal S.N. Sinha said. "The hospital area already has CCTV cameras. Ragging incidents, mostly of minor nature, have been reported every year. But this time the administration decided to act tough in these cases. A new anti-ragging committee has been formed and senior students informed that if they are caught ragging their juniors in the campus, they might face expulsion." Under the Medical Council of India's Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical colleges/ Institutions Regulations, 2009, the institute concerned can either suspend students from attending class, withhold their scholarship, debar them from appearing in any test/examination or other evaluation processes, withhold their results or debar them from representing the institute at any national or international meet among other punishments. The concerned institution can not only suspend students, it can also debar them from appearing in examinations, cancel admission of student or impose a fine ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh on the student. Besides, the medical council can fine an erring medical college or institution Rs 1 lakh for each incident of ragging and even declare that it lacks minimum academic standards. Principal Sinha said CCTV cameras would be installed outside the gastro-enteorology, anatomy, physiology, biochemistry and microbiology departments of the college. Students praised the initiative. "During my first year, I came across many minor incidents of ragging on the campus," said a second year MBBS student who did not wish to be quoted. "Though I did not have to face any serious situation, ragging in any way should be a punishable offence. Seniors have no right to treat their juniors inappropriately." But others had their doubts. "It's good that the college is taking initiatives to curb ragging incidents, but the college should ensure that senior students trying to mingle with their juniors in a fun manner are not equated with those indulging in ragging," said third year MBBS student. "Only if senior students mentally or physically harass a junior, should they be punished."