Sushil dubs policy wrong

The BJP on Tuesday attacked the Nitish Kumar government for withdrawing various subsidies for private investors, claming its wrong industrial policy is leading to growing unemployment. Senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi said: "The government has abolished subsidies for investors. Incentives on land/shed for small and micro units at 50 per cent of the cost of investment and 28 per cent for large, medium and mega projects have been done away in the new industrial policy." The cabinet gave nod to the new industrial policy this August and some of the other provisions that have been cut in the new policy include captive power generation subsidy, project report incentive, VAT and entry tax. His attack at the government on the sidelines of his janata durbar in Patna follows chief minister Nitish Kumar's demand for an all-inclusive central development policy to provide "special help" for growth of poor and less developed states. Speaking at the 72nd annual function of Bihar Industries Association on Monday, Nitish had maintained that the Centre's support was needed for the state's development. He asked industrialists to keep demanding special status tag for Bihar. "Under the capital subsidy, potential investors used to get 20 per cent subsidy on plant and machinery according to the state's industrial policy 2011-16," Modi, once Nitish's deputy, said. "But in the new industrial policy, all such subsidies have been abolished." The BJP leader claimed that as Bihar is an agrarian society, maximum subsidies are given in agro industries. In the food processing sector, he claimed, industries used to get 35 per cent subsidy of which 60 per cent was provided before setting up the industries and the rest after. But all that has been done away with. Owing to 35 per cent subsidy given to the food processing industry, there was substantial investment in rice mills, pulse mills and cold storage. But the new industrial policy will put a full stop to new investment and investors have to claim subsidy on land after they pay for it. Echoing Modi's views, industrialist Satyajit Singh said: "In the old industrial policy, it was easy for an investor to set up a factory as he used to get 35 per cent subsidy from the government and the bank would give 40 per cent of the amount as loan. But, now all such subsides have been abolished and the government is following a post-production reimbursement model (claiming subsidy after payment)."