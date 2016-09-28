Denied vehicle, relatives carry decomposed body

Santu Sah's kin with the body in Katihar on Tuesday. Picture by Rajesh Kumar He drowned in the swollen Ganga two weeks back and his decomposing body was found on the riverbank Monday evening. The next day his relatives had to wrap his body in plastic and carry it for post-mortem because the hospital denied them an ambulance. Santu Sah, 22, certainly did not deserve this. That, too, after death. In a rerun of Odisha's Kalahandi episode where a man had to carry his wife's body on his shoulder for 10km because he did not have the money to get a vehicle and as a result the hospital denied him a vehicle, Santu Sah's case is even gorier. The incident came to light on Monday evening when the decomposed body of Sah, a resident of Kurshela in Katihar district, was brought to the Sadar hospital for post-mortem. Santu drowned in the Ganga while getting down from a countryboat on September 14. After frantic search for two weeks, his relatives traced the body on the banks of the river on Sunday and brought it to the Katihar sadar hospital Tuesday morning. The Kurshela area is submerged in the floodwaters these days. The doctors refused to conduct the post-mortem because the body was decomposing. They asked the family to take the body to Bhagalpur, around 60km south of Katihar, for forensic tests. According to the doctors, there was no ambulance to take the body to Bhagalpur. Arjun Sahni, 35, a relative of Sah, said the doctors were so rude that they told the family members to take the body out from the mortuary immediately. "When we asked for the ambulance, the hospital turned a blind eye," he said, adding, "We wrapped the body in a plastic and brought it out on our shoulders." The doctors' refusal came after a lapse of 24 hours. Some social activists came to the rescue of the family, which reminded many of the haunting picture of Kalahandi's Dana Majhi carrying the body of his wife Amang Dei on his shoulders. The activists found the Katihar family a vehicle to take the body to Bhagalpur. "We are grateful to the locals who provided us financial assistance. I am saddened by the health department officials' way of treating poor people like us," Arjun said. Katihar civil surgeon Shyam Chandra Jha said the hospital didn't have any ambulance to carry the body. "Speak with the district magistrate if you want to get any official comment on the matter," he said on Tuesday. Katihar district magistrate Lalanji, however, constituted a three-member probe team led by deputy development commissioner Mukesh Pandey. Katihar sub-divisional officer and sub-divisional police officer would assist Pandey. Lalanji said: "The probe team has been asked to submit its report in three days. The civil surgeon has been directed to cooperate with the probe team. The incident is unfortunate." About a month ago, Odisha's Kalahandi hogged the limelight when one Dana Majhi had to cover a distance of about 10 km with his wife's body due to lack of ambulance.