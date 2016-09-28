Absent Tejashwi triggers speculation

Chief minister Nitish Kumar flanked by rural development minister Shravan Kumar (left) and chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh at the launch programme in Patna on Tuesday. Picture by Deepak Kumar A day after chief minister Nitish Kumar reminded the RJD of "alliance dharma" while assuring that he would do nothing to rock the Grand Alliance, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav skipped a mega show held to announce the launch of two of the seven resolves. The absence of the deputy chief minister, whose name was prominently displayed in the list of ministers to be at the event on Tuesday, left political pundits speculating. Even before the function began at 11.30am, Tejashwi's name was announced along with ministers who were to attend the function. But Tejashwi did not come. "He could be pre-occupied at another event," said the chief minister, when a journalist asked him about Tejashwi's absence. According to sources close to the deputy chief minister, Tejashwi did not attend the function because he was suffering from "throat infection". Equally mystifying was the absence of finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui. The nameboards of both Tejashwi and Siddiqui were put on seats adjoining the chief minister's. Later, both were removed. "The explanation of throat infection doesn't sound convincing enough. Had it been so, the organisers would have been informed and his name would not have been announced," said a JDU leader. Ministers of the public health engineering, urban development, panchayati raj and rural development departments (all from the JDU), all of which are involved in the two resolves launched on Tuesday, attended the event. Tejashwi was to attend the function as he holds the portfolio of the housing department, which is involved in the two resolves of tap water and toilets for all. Muneshwar Choudhary, the low-profile mines minister, represented the RJD. His department has nothing to do with the two projects launched on Tuesday and was the only minister not to speak at the event. The chief minister underlined the importance of the event during his speech at the event. He reminded though he had announced the seven resolves before the elections unilaterally, Grand Alliance partners RJD and Congress adopted it. "It is a part of the common minimum programme of the Grand Alliance government," said Nitish. Tejashwi's absence has triggered off speculations because his brother and Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav had skipped the chief minister's functions though his name appeared in the guest list and advertisements. Tejashwi, on the other hand, has always been punctual, in making himself present in events where he is invited and the CM is present. The relationship between alliance partners - especially after the release of don-turned-politician Mohammad Shahbuddin - has been far from warm. The JDU and the chief minister are angry that RJD Rajya Sabha MP Ram Jethmalani represented Mohammad Shahabuddin in the apex court, where the state government had appealed for the cancellation of his bail. Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday gave a clear message that there could be no dons in his regime and those who try to be dons will go to jail. In spite of the rumblings, political pundits feel that it would be premature to announce the collapse of the Grand Alliance.