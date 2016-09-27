NBU results delayed

Siliguri, Sept. 26: Around 100 students of physiology from two colleges underNorthBengal University(NBU) today submitted a memorandum to the varsity's controller of examinations, demanding that their results of undergraduate Part I and Part II (honours and general) examinations be published immediately. While the varsity published results of BA, BSc and BCom Part I and Part II (honours and general) of around 50 colleges under iton Friday, results of 270 students who have physiology as an honours or general subject, could not be published because of delay in submission of answer scripts by examiners checking them. Students apprehended that if the results are not published immediately, they will not be able to apply for scrutiny of their answer scripts and also to take admission in the new academic session. "The results of BA, BSc, BCom Part I and II (honours and general) were published on September 23 but the results of students who have taken up physiology as an honours or general subject have not been published as yet. When we approached them, varsity authorities told us that the examiners had not yet submitted our answer scripts to the varsity after checking them," said a first-year student pursuing physiology (honours) in SiliguriCollege. NBU authorities said the delay had occurred because they had to send the answer scripts of physiology students to teachers of colleges affiliated to other varsities. "There is an acute shortage of teachers who can evaluate physiology answer scripts in colleges under NBU. So, we had no option but to send the papers to teachers who work in colleges under other universities for evaluation. However, they have not submitted the corrected answer scripts to NBU till now," said Joydip Sen, controller of examinations (officiating) at NBU.