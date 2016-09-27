TT Epaper
Dengue cases
OUR CORRESPONDENT

Balurghat, Sept. 26: Five people admitted to Balurghat district hospital over the past three days have been detected with dengue, sources said.

"Mac-Elisa tests have confirmed that five people from Balurghat and Hili have dengue," said a source. "Dengue germs have been detected in 18 others who had been admitted between June and August 12."

The families of some patients have alleged that the hospital hasn't given them the test reports. Hospital superintendent Tapan Biswas said: "There is a rush. It will take time but they will get the reports."

Sources said more than 50 patients have been admitted to the hospital in the past 48 hours.

Sukumar Dey, chief medical officer of health, said: "The situation is not alarming."

