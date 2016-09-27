Jolt to jote bid to save two rural bodies

The Hemtabad panchayat samity office. (Nantu Dey) Raiganj, Sept. 26: No-trust motions moved by the Congress-Left alliance seeking the removal of its own sabhapatis and sahakari sabhapatis in the panchayat samities of Kaliaganj and Hemtabad have been rejected by the administration on "technical grounds", a move that the jote says was engineered by Trinamul. However, the subdivisional officer, Raiganj (Sadar), T.N. Sherpa, accepted the no-confidence motion moved by the alliance against its sabhapati and sahakari sabhapati at Raiganj panchayat samity on Friday. The Congress-Left strategy to seek the removal of the heads of the three rural bodies was primarily to prevent Trinamul from taking them over. Under the West Bengal Panchayats Act, once a no-trust motion to seek the removal of a sabhapati is defeated, another one cannot be tabled within two-and-a-half years. The jote was confident of defeating the motions having the numbers in all the three panchayat samities. Sherpa rejected the motions brought against the sabhapatis and the sahakari sabhapatis of the Hemtabad and Kaliaganj rural bodies on Friday. He fixed October 3 for voting on the no-trust motion in Raiganj. "The no-confidence motions submitted for Hemtabad and Kaliaganj have not been done as per the panchayat laws and have been rejected. I will not reveal what the faults are. But they have been rejected on technical grounds," said the SDO. According to sources, of the 42 seats in the Raiganj panchayat samity, the Congress won 29, the Left 12 and Trinamul one. In Hemtabad, of the 15 seats, the CPM won 14 and the Congress one. In the 24 seats of Kaliaganj panchayat samity, the Left has 15, the Congress six and Trinamul three. The three are the only panchayat samities that are still held by the opposition parties in North Dinajpur. The panchayat samities of Chopra, Karandighi, Itahar, Goalpokhar and Islampur, that were all run by the Left and the Congress, have been taken over by Trinamul through defections. "We had submitted the no-confidence motions as per the law. Our strategy was to defeat the motions so that these three bodies could be safe till the next panchayat polls scheduled for 2018. However, we are certain that the SDO succumbed to pressure from the ruling party and rejected the motions for Hemtabad and Kaliaganj. The motion brought against the Raiganj sabhapati was not rejected, though all the three were made in the same format, duly signed by the respective panchayat samity members. The SDO has only informed that there are technical flaws in the two motions without giving any specific explanation," said Apurba Pal, the CPM district secretary. Pal said he had come to know that the no-confidence motion should be served to a sabhapati and sahakari sabhapati in a particular format. "We have come to know from the administration that notices have to be served to sabhapatis and sahakari sabhapatis in a prescribed format which we had not done. It was also not clear what the format was," Pal said. "But I find this strange as Trinamul has done the same thing in the past while bringing no-confidence motions against the heads of rural and civic bodies run by us. We apprehend that the administration will once again try and delay the process to appease Trinamul and the ruling party will get time to try and lure our members to their fold," he added. Sources in the alliance said they were consulting with legal experts to know if the no-trust motions could be submitted again. Pabitra Chanda, district Congress secretary, said Trinamul was buying time with the help of the administration. "Trinamul knows for certain that they cannot take over the Raiganj panchayat samity and that is why the no-confidence motion is being allowed to be tabled. However, I think they have some hopes of buying off some members in Hemtabad and Kaliaganj and that is why the administration so blatantly rejected the motions there," Chanda said. Scoffing at the opposition, district Trinamul president, Amal Acharjee, said the Left and Congress were desperate to keep their heads above the water. "Both the Left and Congress have no existence in the district. Their members are joining Trinamul every day but they are being forced to stay behind. We do not meddle in administrative decisions and the charges against us are baseless," Acharjee said.