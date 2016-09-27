Asok to apprise Speaker of protest

The board meeting at SMC on Monday. (Kundan Yolmo) Siliguri, Sept. 26: Mayor Asok Bhattacharya today said he would meet the Speaker of the state legislative Assembly on Thursday and tell him about the agitation by some Youth Trinamul and Trinamul Chhatra Parishad supporters in his office on Saturday. Bhattacharya said police response had been "lukewarm" and he had refused security since then. "I will meet Biman Banerjee, the Assembly Speaker, in Calcutta on Thursday and apprise him of the misbehaviour by some Trinamul and TMCP leaders and workers on Saturday. They behaved in the most indiscipline manner and disrespected the mayor's post. We condemn such behaviour," Bhattacharya said. Around 50 Youth Trinamul and TMCP supporters had shouted slogans in Bhattacharya's office at the civic body, accusing him of not giving aid to those injured in an accident. "There was lukewarm response from police although I had informed some officers about the demonstration. That is why, I have refused security. I have told Sujan Chakraborty (Left leader at the Assembly) to fix an appointment with the Speaker," Bhattacharya said. A Trinamul leader had said: "Many were injured when an army vehicle hit them on Burdwan Road on September 16. The mayor had assured Rs 2 lakh to each of the injured. But he did not keep his promise." Today, the monthly board meeting of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation was held. At the meeting it was decided that from October 1, the SMC premises will be made a no-smoking zone, Bhattacharya said. He added that a decision to send a proposal to the state government seeking Rs 3 crore was also taken today.