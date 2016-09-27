Naveen draws river flak

Bhubaneswar, Sept. 26: Opposition parties today accused that the Naveen Patnaik government was not keen to resolve the Mahanadi river water dispute and it was trying to gain political mileage from it. The Opposition said chief minister Naveen Patnaik, at the last moment, desisted from passing a unanimous resolution in the Assembly on Saturday as it would take the steam from the chief minister's much-touted "Save Mahanadi" campaign ahead of the panchayat polls scheduled to be held early next year. As soon as the Assembly proceedings for the day began, BJP and Congress MLAs trooped into the Well disapproving of Naveen's speech on the Mahanadi on last Saturday - in which he had resolved to protect the Mahanadi river till his last breath. Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati said: "We had sought some clarifications from the chief minister. But, it was not answered. The Opposition leader had extended his support and agreed to be a part of the delegation, if the government wanted to take a delegation to the Prime Minister on the Mahanadi issue." BJP MLA Pardeep Purohit said: "Naveen wants to gain political mileage from the Mahanadi issue. He is trying to make an issue out of the dispute ahead of panchayat polls." Saying that the Opposition expects a unanimous resolution to be passed in the Assembly on Mahanadi on Saturday, Purohit said: "The chief minister's speech was full of abuses against the Opposition. We had expected that a unanimous resolution would be passed and the Chhattisgarh government would be pressurised not to go ahead with the projects on Mahanadi. But nothing of that sort happened." Before Naveen's speech on Saturday, five ministers and a number of MLAs, who had taken part in the two-day discussion on Mahanadi, hinted that the Odisha Assembly would pass a unanimous resolution on the issue. Even a minister, who is a confidant of Naveen Patnaik, told The Telegraph that the Assembly would pass the unanimous resolution. On Saturday, till the chief minister speech, it was thought that the ruling party was going to pass a resolution. As the ruckus continued and there was no sign of immediate let up, Speaker Niranjan Pujari adjourned the House repeatedly and the most important question was not taken up. Later, the Speaker called for an all-party meet to resolve the impasse in the Assembly but it failed to yield results. Opposition leader Narasingha Mishra alleged that Naveen had a hidden agenda not to take the House into confidence. "Naveen has some tacit understanding with the industrial houses and also with the Chhattisgarh government. There must have been some hidden agenda and it should be brought out," he said. However, BJD spokesperson Samir Dash said: "The chief minister in his speech had said the government would continue the administrative and the legal battle to protect the interests of the state. I don't know why the Opposition members are stalling the proceedings of the House."