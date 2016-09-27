Jumbos go on rampage

Baripada, Sept. 26: Villagers of Mayurbhanj district are a worried lot as an elephant herd is wandering near the Odisha-Bengal border, damaging crops and property. The herd, with six tuskers and 12 calves, has a total of 70 elephants. They have sneaked into the state from Jharkhand via Bengal. The villagers are worried about guarding their homes at night as they are experiencing frequent power cuts. So, they burn firewood at night. On Saturday night, the elephants had entered into the bordering villages under Deuli forest range. After staying in Phulajhari and Lodhakundia for sometime they were driven away to Bengal. Forest personnel, along with local residents, drove the elephants away using fireballs and crackers without hurting them. Last night, they entered Odisha again. At present, they are in the Bodosol forest under Rasgobindapur forest range. At night, the pachyderms are straying into crop fields and human habitations to eat paddy and maize. The forest range personnel under Deuli, Rasgobindpur, Betnati and Nilgiri forest ranges have been alerted. The range officer, Rasgobindpur, Dillip Barik, said: "This year, the jumbos have migrated to the state early. This is the flowering period of paddy. The elephants are irritated by the chasing." "The elephants shouldn't be stopped or chased. They should be allowed access to their corridor for movement," said forest range officer, Betnati, Basant Mohanty. "The solar fencing and trench digging were put in place to prevent their entry into human habitations, but not to prevent their corridor movement," he said. The district administration today set up a 24-hour control room at the divisional forest office here to monitor the movement of the herd. The divisional forest officer of Baripada, Sanjay Kumar Swain, said there was no report of damage to human lives or habitats. However, the jumbos have caused extensive damage to crops over the past two days, he said. Swain said: "The state's principal chief conservator of forests has been in contact with his counterpart in Bengal for information about the herd's movement." Every year, wild elephants from Jharkhand travel to Nilagiri forest areas in Balasore district between October and January through an elephant corridor, during which they cause extensive damage to both humans and crops. But this year, the jumbos arrived a month in advance. Swain said the administration would provide compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to villagers whose crops had been damaged by the jumbos.