Dump site runs into protest

Kendrapara, Sept. 26: The proposed dumping yard for disposal of untreated garbage is stuck in people's protest in the Pattamundai Municipality of the district. With people living in the periphery of the proposed dumping yard opposing it, the local municipal administration was forced to stall work. On a two-acre stretch of government land at Matiapala village on the outskirts of Kendrapara, plan is under way to construct the dumping yard. However, the villagers have opposed the project, while arguing that it will vitiate the environment. The municipality's executive officer Bijoy Krushna Nayak said: "Officials during their visit to the site were denied entry to the land." "Under the prevailing circumstances, we have put the project on hold at the earmarked site. The administration is on the lookout for another suitable site, away from places of human habitation," said Nayak. "The bidding process for tenders had been initiated. However, no bidder came forward to take part in the process, keeping in view the resistance of the local residents," Nayak said. "The project is being set up without taking people into confidence. Nobody from the village was consulted before selection of the dumping yard site. The villagers have been using the earmarked site for grazing cattle for a long period of time. Besides, the clean environment of the village would be severely polluted following the accumulation of urban waste," said Minaketan Mangaraj, a villager. "Under no circumstance, we are going to allow setting up of the dumping yard at our village. We will not budge an inch. We have pressed forth the demand for the immediate relocation of the project," said Ram Chandra Mohanty, another villager. "Huge amount of garbage is being generated daily in the fast-growing port township. The dumping yard project is required to maintain hygiene and sanitation," said Nayak.