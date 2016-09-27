Medical fee hike on anvil to balance capitation loss

The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar. Telegraph picture Bhubaneswar, Sept. 26: MBBS courses are set to burn an even bigger hole in students' pockets than it already does with the state's private medical colleges deciding to hike their fees ahead of the new academic session. The state's private medical colleges have decided to raise course fees for MBBS and BDS courses with Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences increasing its fee from Rs 7 lakh per annum to Rs 15 lakh. The development comes as a major worry for aspiring candidates and their parents about how to finance the course. A recent directive from the Supreme Court scrapped all counselling by private medical colleges in MBBS and BDS courses and have asked to implement a single-window counselling for admission into medical colleges - both government and private. It has also made the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test compulsory for all medical colleges, reducing the scope of private colleges to charge capitation fees. Although private and deemed universities have already announced the fees for the MBBS and BDS courses, students joining the course this year will have to pay substantially more compared to last year. This phenomenon is not restricted to Odisha with several private medical colleges and deemed universities across the country hiking fees to compensate for the loss of capitation fees. Several officials from these private colleges have claimed that meeting the Medical Council of India guidelines was an expensive affair and they had no other option. "Getting quality faculty and right infrastructure for the students is expensive," said a KIMS spokesperson. While the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar is yet to announce any hike for the four-and-half-year MBBS course, they are also expected to follow suit. Officials in the medical education department said many private colleges collected charges in excess to what was determined by the fee structure committee and mentioned on websites, making it difficult to understand the exact cost paid as capitation fee. "It may go up to Rs 50 lakh per annum at times and it is all collected in cash," said a senior official. The only silver lining for students is the cost of medical education in government colleges, which ranges close to Rs 30,000, will remain the same. "I am already spending more than I can afford on my son's medical coaching. I am optimistic when I see him working hard. The thought of admitting him into the MBBS course is already pushing me to the limit and this news of fee hikes in private colleges has come as a shock," said Pratap Padhi, a parent. "All students from middle class families like me can do is work hard and aim for government colleges. There are always multiple options for the rich," said aspiring medical student Kunal Jena. "I hope that the state increases the number of seats in government colleges to offer the deserving and meritorious candidates a better chance at medical education," said another aspirant Adyasha Mohanty. Earlier this year, the Medical Council of India slashed 250 MBBS seats in the state's different medical colleges leaving Odisha with only 1,000 seats for the current academic session. Of the 1,000 seats medical seats available across the state, 650 are in government colleges. The council also did not renew the licence of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital at Rourkela and Sardar Rajas Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Kalahandi district that had 100 seats each. Similarly, the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, was not allowed to increase its capacity from 100 to 150 for the current and next academic sessions. However, it did allow the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, to increase its intake from 100 to 150. The number of seats at the state-run MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur also went up from 150 to 250.