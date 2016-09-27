Hockey interface of polished players and raw talent

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, district collector of Sundargarh, with hockey players at the Panposh Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Monday. Picture by Uttam Kumar Pal Rourkela, Sept. 26: The second Intercity Gold Cup hockey tournament, organised by a group of international players and Olympians from Odisha, began today at the Panposh Sports Hostel. This year, 44 amateur teams from rural areas and 12 from academies such as SAIL, SAI, the Sports Hostel at Panposh and Sundargarh are taking part in the competition. The academy teams are considered professionals. "This tournament will work as an interface between the professionals playing for the academies and players from the rural areas," said Indian international and former Olympian Lazarus Barla. "The tournament aims to bring together players from the top level, who get the best training, and talented but raw youngsters from the rural areas of districts such as Sundargarh, Deogarh and Sambalpur," he said. Some of the biggest names in Indian hockey, including Barla, Dilip Tirkey, Stanley Victor Minz, Prabodh and Subodh Tirkey and a dozen more, have come together for this unique venture. "We plan to rope in more players and most of those we have contacted are ready to take part and lend financial support to this venture," said Barla. The tournament does not have any sponsors yet, and its budget is set at Rs 3 lakh this year. Barla said: "We don't have any sponsor from any individual or organisation, but we will gradually approach corporate houses once the tournament catches on." Sundargarh collector B.S. Punia, who inaugurated the event, said: "I am amazed by the initiative taken by the state's star players and I have never seen such love and passion for a game." He also announced cash support of Rs 2 lakh for the tournament, adding: "I am sure this will emerge as a wonderful platform for all those taking part in the tournament and also those coming to watch it." "All aspiring hockey players should keenly follow the way the game is played these days," he said. Star players such as Amit Rohidas, Susant Tirkey, Anant Tirkey and many others are playing in the tournament. Panposh Sports Hostel coach-in-charge Milton Bilung said: "The spectators can expect quality and fast-paced hockey." He said the participation of professional teams such as SAIL Academy, East Coast Railway, Panposh Hockey Academy, SAI and other institutions was drawing people in hordes. "It is also making hockey more popular among local residents," he said. The knockout tournament will conclude on October 2. SAIL Academy beat Sundargarh Sports Hostel 5-2 in the event's inaugural match. In another development, the Interschool Hockey Tournament for selection to the national interschool Nehru Cup, at the same venue, came to an end. The Birsa Munda Vidya Pitha, Panposh, swept the tournament in all categories. Three teams - Under-15 boys, Under-17 boys and Under-17 girls - were selected to represent the state in the tournament.