NE players upbeat over ISL opener

Football fans queue up for tickets of the ISL opening ceremony in Guwahati on Monday. (PTI) Guwahati, Sept. 26: They may be playing for different clubs in the third edition of the Indian Super League, but the soccer stars from football-crazy Northeast are o#n the same page and more than upbeat as the spotlight shifts to the region for the opening ceremony here on October 1. NorthEast United FC will take on Kerala Blasters as the region readies to host the opening ceremony on its home ground, Indira Gandhi Stadium, come Saturday. Chennaiyin FC striker Jeje Lalpekhua, who hails from Mizoram, says, "I still remember playing the first international match at Indira Gandhi Stadium in 2011. In the past five years, football has grown in the Northeast in terms of infrastructure and talent, so it is fitting that this year's ISL opener is staged in Guwahati." Chennaiyin FC's Thoi Singh, who hails from Manipur, adds, "Getting the distinction of hosting the first ISL game of the season is a reward for the passion that the Northeast has for the beautiful game." NorthEast United FC players are as excited as team owner John Abraham believes that hosting the opening ceremony will further boost sport in the region and encourage youngsters to take up the game professionally. NUFC's Seityasen Singh says, "I feel extremely proud that Guwahati is the venue for this year's opening ceremony and I am happy that I shall be able to play on such a huge occasion against a team that also has a huge fan-base like ours. Celebrities, ISL teams and owners will join the Northeast team and the fans here on Saturday evening. NUFC midfielder Lalrempuia Fanai adds, "I feel excited because as a player it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to participate in such an event. I have several friends in Guwahati who tell me that they are eagerly looking forward to the event."