Clean drive in Titabar

Officials & staff clean the premises of the Titabar SDO (civil) office on Monday. Telegraph picture Jorhat, Sept. 26: The Titabar sub-divisional administration, in association with the public health department, today launched a week-long programme named Bapu Saptah to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2. A series of activities will be undertaken on cleanliness and sanitation, involving school and college students and the public. Titabar sub-divisional officer (civil) Keerthi Jalli told The Telegraph that the programme will be a "fitting tribute" to Gandhi ji, who led a campaign for individual and community cleanliness throughout his life. Jalli said since early morning, students, with support from teachers, started cleaning their school and college campuses and also the nearby areas. She said some of the students, along with teachers and government officials, would visit the rural areas and tea gardens to spread awareness on the need to develop the habitof washing our hands after going to toilet and before eating food. Jalli said the administration's ongoing campaign to make Titabar open defecation-free by the end of this year will be intensified during this drive. From early tomorrow morning, the administration and PHE officials, accompanied by NGO members, will visit localities where people defecate outside, offer them tea and talk to them about the need for having toilets for a healthy living. Poor households will be told about the government scheme where toilets are installed free for families in the below poverty line category. She said as part of the campaign, bank accounts will be opened for people who have constructed toilets after the open defecation-free campaign was launched last month. The Assamese gamosa has been made the mascot for the open defecation-free initiative. Jalli said painting, debate and quiz competitions will be held among students on topics related to sanitation. On Sunday, a rally to be participated by government officials, students, police, paramilitary personnel and other people will be taken out at 6am from the SDO (civil)'s office to Gandhi park to conclude the week-long campaign.