Employees call off strike

Nagaon, Sept. 26: A section of employees of the NC Hills Autonomous Council today suspended strike till October 7 after the authorities promised to pay their arrears before Durga Puja.

The council has 2,700 normal sector (council-appointed) employees who have arrears pending since 2007, which totals salary of eight months.

More than 600 employees assembled in front of the council secretariat in Haflong on the first day of the strike. However, after chief executive member Debulal Garlosa arrived there and asked them to withdraw their strike as the council was preparing a strategy to clear part of the outstanding arrears before the Puja, a section of them decided to withdraw the strike.

"Fifteen days ago, we moved Dispur with fresh requests as we wanted to end the problem. We hope something might be done at the earliest for the greater interest of the employees," Garlosa said.

"The council said it would find a solution. If nothing is done within October 6, we will re-launch the strike from October 7," said a union leader.

Normal sector employees were appointed by the council in its various departments between 1994 and 2004 of which 70 per cent are primary school teachers. The salary of these employees could not be paid during the 2008 administrative crisis in the hill district.

Employees' union president Prasanna Hasnu was not present during the strike.

"Before the BJP came to power in the council it had promised to pay the outstanding salary of the normal sector employees. The party also reiterated the same before the Assembly elections. But after the polls, it forget everything," said Sanjib Naiding, a primary school teacher.