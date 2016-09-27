House row over sex workers

Agartala, Sept. 26: Four senior women legislators today walked out of the Tripura Assembly to protest against a discussion on sex workers in the state and resultant growing HIV-positive and AIDS cases. "We cannot attend this distasteful discussion on sex workers. Therefore, we are leaving the House," said former minister and CPM MLA Vijaylaxmi Sinha. She was followed by MLAs Rita Kar Mazumder, Gouri Das and Tunu Malakar. But the discussion between the treasury bench and the Opposition continued. The MLAs took the step after veteran Congress MLA Ratanlal Nath raised a special motion on granting monthly allowance to sex workers who are allegedly spreading the HIV virus and AIDS. In reply, social welfare minister Bijita Nath said there was no identified sex worker in Tripura and hence the question of granting monthly allowance to them did not arise. Nath said her department had no information about the existence of sex workers in the state. Eight NGOs working in the state had received Rs 56 lakh from the state government in the first quarter of the current financial year for social service, he added. The Congress MLA said according to the information on the state AIDS control society's website, there were 5,148 sex workers in Tripura. The website also stated that 90 per cent of the HIV and AIDS cases were being caused by unprotected sex and the remaining 10 per cent by drug-bearing injections. Even before Nath could defend her statement, Ratanlal reeled off statistical data furnished by the official website of the AIDS Control Society. He said of 75,000 blood samples that had been tested in 2013-2014, 225 were found to be HIV-positive. In 2014-2015, 244 blood samples, out of the 82,442 tested, were found to be HIV-positive, while in 2015-2016, testing of 1.2 lakh blood samples yielded 293 HIV-positive cases. "In the first three months of the current financial year, 39,940 samples were tested and 112 were found to be HIV-positive," Nath said, adding that the information he had shared in the House was collected from the official website of the AIDS Control Society. At present there are 1,154 confirmed AIDS patients in Tripura, he said. Health minister Badal Chowdhury said the state AIDS Control Society functions under the guidelines of the National Aids Control Organisation (Naco) but the functioning of the health or social welfare department is different. "The health and social welfare departments have no information about sex workers, HIV-positive or AIDS patients. Women suffering from various diseases receive monthly allowances from the state government but it is difficult to say they whether they are sex workers," said Chowdhury. However, Nath vouched for the authenticity of the data he had presented in the House.