Focus on tribal languages

Agartala, Sept. 26: The Tripura government is trying to ensure a balanced development of tribal languages, including Vishnupriya and Manipuri, with these languages being taught at the primary level of school education. The issue came up when CPM MLA Pranab Debbarma raised a query during the ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly. Minister for school education Tapan Chakraborty said the state government had launched the directorate of minority languages on August 14, 2012 and this had started functioning. "Kokborok, Chakma, Mog, Halam, Kuki, Mizo, Garo, Vishnupriya and Manipuri languages are also covered by this," he said. He said an advisory committee had been formed for each language and the directorate of minority languages was acting upon the suggestion of the committees. Replying to a supplementary question on the functions of the separate minority language directorate, Chak-raborty said the directorate publishes textbooks at the primary level, half-yearly literary magazines and books on folk literature and songs in each language. "Apart from this, seminars and discussions on these languages are organised regularly, grammar books and bilingual dictionaries are prepared in each language. Books on drama, story and poetry in these languages are also published on a regular basis," he added. The directorate also organises workshops on teaching in the minority languages with the involvement of teachers and publishes famous books of other languages for the benefit of students and learners. "To supplement the process, literary conferences with participation of poets and authors in other languages are also organised," the minister said. Kokborok is taught as a medium of instruction in 118 languages across the state, specially in the tribal-dominated areas. Chakraborty said efforts were on to diversify and expand the functioning of the directorate of minority languages. "On the demand for inclusion of Kokborok in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, I can only say that the Left Front government, which is dedicated to the welfare of the tribal communities, will be only too happy. I hope the Centre will take an appropriate decision on the matter," he added.