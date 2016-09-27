TT Epaper
Students' union raps Centre
Preetam B. Choudhury

Kokrajhar, Sept. 26: The All BTC Minority Students' Union (ABMSU) today said if Hindu Bengalis from Bangla-desh get citizenship rights in India, the same should apply in the case of Muslims too.

Speaking at the union's office at Bhotgaon here, ABMSU president Lafiqul Islam Ahmed said, "There cannot be separate criteria on the basis of religion as the Constitution does not allow it.

"If the state government wants to identify the foreigners, then the cut-off year should be 25 March, 1971," he said.

The demand came in the wake of the Centre's decision to grant citizenship to Hindus (passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016) who migrated from Bangladesh post-1971. The draft bill seeks to help Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to get citizenship after a stay of six years. AGP leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta had said on Saturday that the passage of the bill would be a disaster for the identity and culture of the indigenous population in the state.

The parliamentary committee is accepting objections and suggestions from organisations and the public till September 30. The students' union is organising an intellectual meet in Chirang on October 1 and a mass gathering here on October 15.

