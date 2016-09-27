NFR to run special Puja trains

Guwahati, Sept. 26: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced six special trains to clear the rush ahead of the festive season. "We have already notified six special trains to clear the rush ahead of Durga Puja and Diwali. Bookings are open. The New Bongaigaon-Guwahati (train No. 05813) and Guwahati-New Bongaigaon (05814) will have 46 trips each between October 1 and December 31. Train services in this high-demand section might be continued beyond the period," NFR chief public relations officer P.J. Sharma told The Telegraph today. The other five sections where the railway has notified special trains are Kamakhya-Bangalore, Kamakhya-Pune, Guwahati-Gorakhpur, Dibrugarh-Calcutta and New Jalpaiguri-Calcutta. Here the number of trips is relatively less given the relatively lower demand. "The Kamakhya-Bangalore and Bangalore-Kamakhya will make four trips each during October 4 and 25 while the Kamakhya-Pune and Pune-Kamakhya trains will make seven trips each during October 3 and November 14," Sharma said. The Guwahati-Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur-Guwahati trains will make six trips each between October 7 and November 11, the Dibrugarh-Calcutta and Calcutta-Dibrugarh will make seven trips each between October 2 and November 13 while the New Jalpaiguri-Calcutta and Calcutta-New Jalpaiguri will make seven trips each between October 1 and November 12. Besides, there will be a superfast Puja special with six trips each in the Sealdah-Kamakhya section (Eastern Railway) between October 7 and November 12. It will comprise one AC first-class coach, four AC two-tier coaches and 11 AC three-tier coaches.