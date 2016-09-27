Blame game over varsity

Ibobi Singh speaks at the conference on Monday. Telegraph picture Imphal, Sept. 26: Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh today blamed the Centre for the delay in construction of the National Sports University in the state. "We have provided the land for construction of the sports university to the Centre. However, the NDA government is not taking up the project. The Centre is yet to introduce and pass a bill for the university," Ibobi Singh told a Mahila Congress conference here today. Union finance minister Arun Jaitley had proposed to set up a sports university in Manipur in his 2014-15 budget. Accordingly, the state government selected a site at Yaithibi Loukon in Ibobi Singh's home district of Thoubal. The move aims to give opportunity to youths of the country to pursue courses such as bachelor of physical education, master of physical education, diploma and certificate courses in coaching, physiotherapy, fitness, sports management and sports journalism. "We have provided 300 acres to the Centre. We also proposed that the university could start functioning from the SAI regional centre and sports academy, both located in Imphal, before the varsity's infrastructure is developed," Ibobi Singh said. The chief minister was reacting to remarks made by BJP president Amit Shah on the university during a rally here on September 15. Shah had said: "The NDA government gifted Manipur the National Sports University. However, the Ibobi Singh government failed to implement it. Had there been the sports university in Manipur, India could have won more medals in the recent Olympic Games." Ibobi Singh said his government had handed over 300 acres of land and with dispute over some acres of land resolved, now 400 acres was ready for the sports university. "People should not believe in the claims made by the BJP about the university. It is not the state government but the NDA government at the Centre which is delaying the university's construction work," Ibobi Singh said. Today's conference kicked off campaigning by the Mahila Congress for the Assembly elections likely to be held in February All India Mahila Congress Committee president Sobha Oza also attended the programme. "Only the Congress can bring peace and normalcy in Manipur. Peace and stability started coming back in Manipur during our 15-year-long rule," Oza claimed. She accused the BJP-led NDA government of failing to fulfil promises made by the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. "The NDA government is undemocratic and is insensitive to all issues," she said. Ibobi Singh urged members of the state Mahila Congress committee to reach out to the people and make them aware of the achievements of and development carried out by the Congress government during its 15-year-long rule.