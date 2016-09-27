Sharmila AAP ke hain koun..!

Arvind Kejriwal with Irom Sharmila in New Delhi on Monday. Picture courtesy: Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi New Delhi, Sept. 26: The Delhi chief minister's office had an unlikely visitor today. Manipur rights crusader Irom Sharmila had a 45-minute meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal here. The 44-year-old activist recently ended her hunger strike seeking repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and said she would contest against Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi singh in the Assembly polls next year. Sharmila had told reporters in Imphal that she considered the Aam Aadmi Party leader a "great strategist" and would seek his advice on how to "oust Ibobi." Sharmila did not speak to the media here today. However, an aide to Kejriwal said, "It is only the first meeting regarding her political endeavours with the chief minister. There was no formal discussion on her joining the AAP. Sharmila had difficulty in expressing herself and took the help of a translator. The Delhi chief minister said if she came forward, everyone would support her." The aide clarified that the AAP had no plans of allying with or supporting any other party in Manipur. AAP sources said Sharmila had been contacted before the Lok Sabha polls but she was not interested in contesting back then. The AAP's Lok Sabha manifesto called for the "review and reform of laws like AFSPA to make them time-bound and humane." It had also stressed that "sexual violence against women by armed forces should not be given impunity." After a controversial interview by dissident party leader Prashant Bhushan in 2014, the AAP had declared that they are "against any referendum for army deployment in Jammu & Kashmir." Besides Kejriwal, Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP's national treasurer Raghav Chadda were present at the meeting. After the meeting, Kejriwal tweeted, "I salute her courage and struggle. My best wishes and full support in her political endeavours." Sharmila is scheduled to attend the Global Youth Peace Festival in Chandigarh on Wednesday and address an event to commemorate Manipuri CPI leader Hijam Irabot's 120th birth anniversary at Delhi University on Friday. A source said she might reveal her future course of action after her speech.