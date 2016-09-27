TT Epaper
Gogoi for white paper
A STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati, Sept. 26: Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi today demanded that the Assam government publish a white paper on encroachment to maintain transparency in its eviction drives.

Accusing Dispur of targeting a particular minority community in eviction drives, particularly at Kaziranga National Park, Gogoi said once a white paper was published, the people would know about the actual status of encroachments in the state.

He said it would also help the government regarding whom to evict from government land, national parks, reserve forests and other sites in a fair and transparent manner.

"There are many poor and homeless people taking shelter on government land and the government needs to be humane during an eviction drive against these people. Many rich, influential people, including tea garden owners, are encroaching upon land and the government must be ruthless against such encroachers. The government needs to publish a white paper instead of targeting a particular community," Gogoi told reporters. The BJP government has vowed to carry out similar drives in other parts of the state.

Gogoi also criticised BJP's national president Amit Shah for praising Sarbananda Sonowal. "Shah praised Sonowal during the BJP's national council meeting in Kerala yesterday. Shah, who talked about encroachment, forgot about the woes of people who have lost their land and home in annual floods and erosion in the state," he said.

