Congress steps up protest

AASU activists march in Guwahati. File picture Guwahati, Sept. 26: The Congress has joined indigenous organisations in Assam and stepped up its opposition to the Centre's move to grant citizenship to Hindu and other non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh. The opposition comes close on the heels of introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in the Parliament by the Narendra Modi government on August 11. The issue of illegal migration from Bangladesh has been dominating political and social life in Assam for more than three decades. A six-year anti-foreigners movement (1979-1984) led by the All Assam Students Union had resulted in the signing of the Assam Accord. The bill, if passed, will pave the way for granting citizenship to Hindus and other non-Muslims who migrated to India from Bangladesh after facing religious persecution in the neighbouring country. Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi told reporters here this afternoon that the Congress in Assam had always favoured granting refugee status (not citizenship) to such migrants from Bangladesh. "My government last year took a cabinet decision favouring only refugee status to Hindu migrants from Bangladesh. I will continue to stick to the decision irrespective of whether the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed or not," he said. Assam PCC president Ripun Bora told The Telegraph that though the party high command would take the final decision on whether to support or oppose the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the Congress in Assam would oppose such a bill if it does not have the provision to safeguard all clauses and provisions of the Assam Accord. "The Congress has been favouring refugee status for all migrants who left Bangladesh after being victims of religious persecution. But the refugee status should not be for an indefinite period. At the same time, the Congress respects the Assam Accord and will not favour taking any more burden of Bangladeshi nationals who entered Assam after March 24, 1971. So we demand that the BJP-led government at the Centre should make adequate provisions in the draft bill to safeguard the Assam Accord. Assam can't afford to take any more burden of migrants from Bangladesh," Bora said. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 seeks to help migrant Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to get citizenship after a stay of six years. Former Assam chief minister and AGP leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Saturday said the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, would be a disaster for the identity and culture of the indigenous population in the state. Mahanta is the chief adviser to the Asom Andolan Sangrami Aikya Mancha, an umbrella body of political and non-political organisations opposed to the bill. The Mancha on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the select parliamentary committee constituted by the Centre last month after Opposition parties demanded the bill's withdrawal. The parliamentary committee is accepting objections and suggestions from organisations and the public till Friday. The Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad has warned of a statewide agitation if Parliament passes the bill. The Parishad said once Hindu migrants from Bangladesh start getting citizenship, Bengali would be the first language in the state. The All Assam Students' Union and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti have also threatened an agitation if Hindu migrants are given citizenship.