Border residents protest survey

Members of the Coordination Committee on International Border at the news conference in Shillong on Monday. Picture by UB Photos Shillong, Sept. 26: There seems to be no end to grievances of people staying along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya as far as the proposed construction of border fences is concerned. Today, the Coordination Committee on International Border (CCIB) raised objections to the way an ongoing survey is being conducted in areas along the international border by a team comprising officials, including those of the BSF and also those from the office of the deputy commissioner of West Jaintia Hills district, Arun Kumar Kembhavi. Speaking to reporters here, CCIB spokesperson G.H. Kharshanlor said on September 14, Kembhavi had issued a notice for conducting the survey by invoking Section 186 IPC. He said the survey began on September 14 and would continue till September 30. "Knowing fully well that land in Meghalaya is owned by people and not the government, the DC, instead of taking landowners into confidence, invoked section 186 IPC as a warning not to obstruct the survey. Preventing individuals/landowners in this manner cannot be accepted and it is an insult to rightful ownership of land," the committee said. The members of the committee said when the landowners, who were present during the survey, showed their documents, the survey team did not listen to their explanations. Condemning the action of Kembhavi, the committee said: "People along the India-Bangladesh border in Khasi-Jaintia hills did not oppose border fencing, but before fencing work they want the government to properly realign the international boundary between India and Bangladesh in the Khasi and Jaintia hills so that the people do not lose their land. The border residents have been demanding that the border fence should come up from zero line. The committee maintained that construction of border fence 150 yards away from the zero line cannot be accepted "since the boundary between India and Bangladesh in the Khasi and Jaintia regions was imaginary and not real boundary". The chairman of the committee, Sukkynjai Myrchiang, reminded that the Centre, through the ministry of home affairs, had taken a decision on India-Bangladesh border fencing. On July 12 in New Delhi, the home ministry held a meeting with senior officials of five border states - Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram - and after detailed discussions, a number of decisions, including the one on border fencing, was taken. It was decided that to enhance security along the international border and mitigate the problems of Indian villagers located between the fence and the border, fencing would be shifted towards the zero line to bring Indian villages within the fence. "Going by the present survey, in some places like Muktapur village, the border fences would still pass through the village where a few houses would fall outside the fence," Myrchiang said. The committee also alleged that in some areas, especially in the low-lying areas, it has been marked that the border fence would up come at a distance not less than 300 to 400 metres and in some places, 2km to 3km from the border pillars. The committee said it would hold a public meeting at Dawki on October 1.