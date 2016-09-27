Ban call elicits Ulfa warning

Guwahati, Sept. 26: The Ulfa (Independent) today warned two leaders of the Hindu Yuva Chatra Parishad against their recent appeal to the people of the state to boycott Chinese products, saying China has been "friendly" to the people of Assam.

In a statement, purportedly signed by Ulfa (I) assistant publicity secretary Arunodoy Asom, the group told the two leaders, Bolen Baishya and Dipankar Gohain, to withdraw their appeal immediately. The statement was emailed to media organisations here this afternoon.

Baishya is the president of the Parishad's Assam unit while Gohain is its general secretary.

"Since in Assam there is no facility to produce goods for giving competition to the corporate groups of India, who are maintaining monopoly in the market and earning huge profits, the consumers will buy the cheap products. On the other hand, China has been historically friendly to us. This friendship has remained intact till today. China has never shown any inimical attitude to the indigenous people of Assam. As a neighbouring country, this friendly relation will continue in the future too," the statement said.

The Ulfa (I) group warned the two to not "impose" any order on the people of Assam as per "dictation of BJP or RSS". "Otherwise a fitting reply will be given," the statement said.

Although the Parishad claims to be a pro-BJP organisation, a spokesperson from the RSS's Assam unit, Ranjib Sarma, said it was not affiliated to the Sangh.

Leaders of the Parishad, however, could not be contacted for comment.