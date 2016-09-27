Prisoners appeal for paan

Guwahati, Sept. 26: Eleven convicts serving life sentences in Guwahati central jail today moved Gauhati High Court after a lower court prohibited consumption of tamul paan (betel nuts and betel leaves) on the jail premises, citing the Centre's Swachh Bharat campaign. The petitioners (10 convicted murders and one found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder) challenged the order issued by the Kamrup chief judicial magistrate (CJM)'s court on January 29 this year, arguing that the campaign only talks about keeping the country clean and not prohibiting consumption of anything. "The mission talks about disposing of all sorts of dirt and is not limited to tamul paan only. It does not prohibit consumption of articles such as betel nuts but tries to make people aware not to spit here and there and make our nation dirty and unhealthy. It is about how we dispose of the remains of tamul paan after consumption," the petitioners' lawyer, Amit Goyal, told The Telegraph. "The petitioners and other inmates have already assured jail authorities and taken initiatives to keep the jail premises neat and clean even after consumption of tamul paan. So, today we urged for the high court's intervention in the order issued by the CJM court," Goyal added. Goyal said 433 inmates of the jail had moved the CJM on January 6 this year against its "verbal order" issued in October last year prohibiting the sale and consumption of tamul paan in the jail canteen. The plea was, however, rejected by the court on January 29. In today's petition, they urged the high court to quash the CJM court's order and allow them to consume tamul paan as it "refreshes their minds". Tamul paan is an "integral part" of Assamese tradition and in almost every household guests are welcomed with the same. Tamul paan is also used for marriage invitations and other rituals. The petitioners' lawyer argued that it was not within the purview of the CJM court to issue an order regarding the administration of the central jail. "The CJM court can only suggest to the inspector-general of prisons and the superintendent of jails. But it can't issue such an order. So, today we requested the high court's intervention to dispose of the CJM court's order," Goyal said. The 11 convicts, who filed the petition, are Madan Kumar, Moon Das, Arup Sarma, Dipen Kalita, Prafulla Das, Manoj Das Tanriz Ali, Dipen Mahanta, Mohammad Thakur Ali and Safiqul Ali. The high court today accepted the petition but did not fix a date for hearing, Goyal said.