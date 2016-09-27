OIL honours teachers with cash, silver salver

Jorhat, Sept. 26: Oil India Ltd (OIL) today awarded the company's Shikshya Ratna Puraskar, 2016, to six teachers for their exemplary service at an award ceremony in Duliajan Club.

The company, under its educational corporate social responsibility initiatives, has been conferring the awards honouring the exemplary service of in-service teachers of all provincialised schools (elementary to secondary) of the government of Assam and all affiliated non-technical undergraduate colleges under the state universities of Assam since 2013.

Each award comprises a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh, a silver salver and mementoes.

The six teachers are: Swapan Bezbarua of Alengmara Sonari Gaon MV School, Alengmara, Jorhat, Mukul Borkotoky of Duwara Pather Prathamik Vidyalaya, Dibrugarh, Juri Saikia of Amguri Hindi LP School, Amguri, Sivsagar, Bharat Rajkhowa of Kadam High School, Kadam, Boginadi, Lakhimpur, Meenakshi Goswami of CNS Higher Secondary School, Pithakhowa, Sonitpur, and D. Manjit Gogoi of Jhanji Hemnath Sharma College in Sivasagar.

The ceremony was graced by chief guest Utpal Bora, the chairman and managing director of OIL , guest of honour Indra Kumar Bhattacharya, who is an eminent educationist and former principal of Cotton College, director (exploration and development) of OIL S. Mahapatra, director (operations) P.K. Sharma and resident chief executive, OIL, Jayanta Kumar Borgohain.

Bora congratulated the six recipients of the awards and extolled their contribution towards imparting quality education to children. Stating the objective behind the award, he said it would inspire and motivate the teaching fraternity.

Bhattacharya, in his speech, acknowledged the exemplary contribution of teachers in nation-building. Congratulating the recipients of the awards, he also talked about the responsibilities they have to uphold and about setting an example among the teaching fraternity.

The names of the recipients of OIL Shikshya Ratna Puraskar, 2016, were announced through press advertisements on September 5 (Teachers' Day). Earlier, the teachers had submitted their self-nominations for the award against a press advertisement released by OIL.

The IL&FS Education was entrusted with scrutinising the entries and conducting the selection process through an independent jury, comprising distinguished members from education fraternity and representatives from Dibrugarh and Gauhati universities.

A workshop was held for the teachers conducted by resource persons of IL&FS Education. Around 300 teachers from OIL's operational areas participated in the workshop.