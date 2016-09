The quintessential autumn festival is almost here and revellers in Jamshedpur are busy drawing up their dusk-to-dawn Durga pandal itinerary, but there is a Puja dampener in store. Several thoroughfares of the steel city are riddled with warts, potholes and craters, courtesy chronic civic indifference, and at least five of them lead to crowd magnet pandals. ANIMESH BISOEE tells you which roads are best avoided during the four festive nights out