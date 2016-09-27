Baton charge near Raj Bhavan

Security forces use water cannons (from top) to disperse agitating para-teachers near Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Monday; a policeman beats up a protester; and an injured man being escorted to safety. Pictures by Hardeep Singh Ranchi, Sept. 26: Three para-teachers were injured in police lathi-charge here this afternoon when a 500-strong group tried to violate prohibitory orders near Raj Bhavan on its way to the chief minister's residence to demand permanent jobs in state-run primary and middle schools. City SP Kishore Kaushal said the protesters had ignored repeated warnings from police, prompting the use of "mild force" because governor's house is protected under Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of more than four people near it at any given point of time. The march by para-teachers, who have qualified the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) and have long been demanding jobs as assistant teachers in government schools, began at Morabadi and was expected to reach Kanke Road via Kutchery and Raj Bhavan area. The clash with police around 2pm triggered nearly an hour's bottleneck on Kutchery Road and allied arteries. A local resident said a section of protesters, under the aegis of JTET Safal Para Sikshak Sangh, tried to breach the barricade near Raj Bhavan to make their way towards the Kanke Road residence of Raghubar Das. Security forces first tried to disperse the mob using water cannons, but soon had to launch a baton charge. "There were around 50 policemen against 500. The water jet didn't help and the men in uniform perhaps lost their cool. Those who were leading the protest from the front were injured. One sustained head injuries, another was hit on the leg. The protesters started dispersing, but police chased them and beat them up," the resident said. Bajrang Prasad, a protesting para-teacher, said three of his colleagues had sustained serious injuries. "Manoj Yadav, who was leading the procession, received head wounds. Two others sustained leg and back injuries. They all have been admitted to Ranchi Sadar Hospital," he said. Prasad claimed that there are 4,000 JTET qualified para-teachers in the state and at least half of them participated in today's protest. This newspaper couldn't independently confirm the figures. City SP Kaushal said police had tried to thwart the protest at Morabadi. "The para-teachers were told that the chief minister is not in the city and they could communicate their demand through a delegation, but they were in no mood to listen. Mild force had to be used when they tried to move past barricades near Raj Bhavan. Around 50 were taken into custody and later released," he added. No FIR had been registered at Kotwali police station till the filing of this report.